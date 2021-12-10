Bank of America Initiates Coverage on XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45. XOS has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that XOS will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOS. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

