Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,591,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $364.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

