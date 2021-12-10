Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.86

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $8.76. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 19,379 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

