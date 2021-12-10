Barclays Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $141.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.29.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

NYSE:FIS opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 283.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.