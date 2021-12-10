Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bark & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Bark & Co has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

