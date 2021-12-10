Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers Buys 2,000 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $21,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BATL opened at $10.15 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 953,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Battalion Oil by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

