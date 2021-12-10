Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers Buys 2,000 Shares

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Director William D. Rogers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $21,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BATL opened at $10.15 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
