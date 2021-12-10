Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,190 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Baxter International worth $24,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 423.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

