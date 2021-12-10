Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 558,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,691. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

