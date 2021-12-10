Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.86 ($115.57).

Shares of BMW opened at €90.22 ($101.37) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.21 ($76.64) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($108.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

