BCE (NYSE:BCE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. BCE has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

