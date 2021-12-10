Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.49. 5,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 14,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

