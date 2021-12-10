Ben G. Campbell Sells 19,776 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

