Benin Management CORP Acquires 9,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.13. 1,235,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,716,289. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

