Benin Management CORP Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 196,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,194,748. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

