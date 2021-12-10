Benin Management CORP Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.1% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

PNC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.30 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

