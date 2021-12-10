Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 52,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 106,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

