Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 28 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 33.38.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

