Berenberg Bank Raises Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Price Target to GBX 210

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.78) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SHED opened at GBX 177.95 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £578.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 183 ($2.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($225,434.29).

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

