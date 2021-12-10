Berenberg Bank Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €78.00 ($87.64) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($76.78).

ETR STM opened at €64.80 ($72.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($81.52).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

