Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,021. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

