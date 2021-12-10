Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. 626,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BERY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.