Beth M. Pritchard Sells 14,377 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.