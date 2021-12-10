Beth M. Pritchard Sells 14,377 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 240.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.