BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $55.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 82,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,281. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.