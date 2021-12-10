Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

