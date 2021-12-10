Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.700-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.56.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,867. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Big Lots by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.