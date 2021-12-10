Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $16.57 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $16.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.49. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $232.43 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

