BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.