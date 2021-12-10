BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $230.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $230.00 price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.43.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $284.21 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.02.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BioNTech by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

