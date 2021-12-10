BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $230.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $230.00 price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.43.
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $284.21 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.02.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BioNTech by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
