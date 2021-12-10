Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,474 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $286.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.