Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 520 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.47. The stock has a market cap of $474.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

