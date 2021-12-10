Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in FedEx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.17 and its 200 day moving average is $265.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Argus reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

