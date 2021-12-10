Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Down 43.2% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $91,466.45 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 43.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.28 or 0.99128366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00280567 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00385457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00161806 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,057,831 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

