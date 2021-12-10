BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down to $36.20

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.20, but opened at $34.50. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $830.55 million, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 2.11.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.