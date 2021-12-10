BlackHat Hits One Day Trading Volume of $325,491.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BlackHat has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $325,491.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.80 or 0.08498288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.90 or 0.99956495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.