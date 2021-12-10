BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $21.14 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

