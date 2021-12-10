Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYC)

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.

NYSE MYC opened at $15.14 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.67% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

