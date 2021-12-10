Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYC)

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.
NYSE MYC opened at $15.14 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
