BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $14.29 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.