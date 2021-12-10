BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $14.29 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
