Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares dropped 4.8% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 4,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 795,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,130,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,085,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Analysts forecast that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

