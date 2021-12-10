Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 42% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $60,411.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,260,493 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

