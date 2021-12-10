Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires 57 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.6% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded up $13.11 on Friday, hitting $645.68. 41,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,922. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $637.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.32. The stock has a market cap of $307.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.