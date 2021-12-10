Blue Fin Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.53. 71,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,632,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.