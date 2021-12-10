Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,041. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

