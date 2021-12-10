Blue Fin Capital Inc. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Moderna by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $21.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.34. 439,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.44. The company has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,610,485. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

