Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Tracey L. Mccain Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

