B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.62) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

BME has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.62) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 675 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.62) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.35) to GBX 576 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.55) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 595.60 ($7.90).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 646 ($8.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 605.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 577.74. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 486.40 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 651 ($8.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.