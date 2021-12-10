BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:BMPI)

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BMPI stock opened at GBX 147.96 ($1.96) on Friday. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 124 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.40.
BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Company Profile
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC - Income Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC - Income Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.