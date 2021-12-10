BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:BMPI)

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BMPI stock opened at GBX 147.96 ($1.96) on Friday. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 124 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.40.

Get BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC - Income Shares alerts:

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC - Income Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC - Income Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.