BNP Paribas Downgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

