BoatPilot Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,741.00 (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One BoatPilot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $35,488.32 and $5,741.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.06 or 0.08266509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.94 or 0.99885923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Coin Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BoatPilot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.