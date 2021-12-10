Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 14th

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 14th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 5.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 83.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 351.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth $48,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $78,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,239 shares during the last quarter.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

