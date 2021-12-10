Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $105.24 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00285091 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008819 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000193 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

